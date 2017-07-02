Console Corner: The Mega legacy will live on

Mega Man, one of the most important video games of all time, will live on after Capcom revealed a second Legacy collection is in the pipeline.

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 is a compilation of the iconic Blue Bomber’s four most recent classic side-scrolling adventures and will come complete with several all-new features.

A follow up to Mega Man Legacy Collection, which contained the series’ original 8-bit titles, Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 spans the evolution and retro revolution of the series.

Capcom announced earlier this month the collection will be available digitally for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC from August 8th, 2017.

The collection also includes a Museum jam-packed with history and production art, challenge remix stages for long-time fans, and first-timer friendly options like added armour and checkpoint saves for easy reload.

Gamers will journey through the more recent entries in the series with these four titles: Mega Man 7 introduced mysterious rival Bass and his companion Treble, while Mega Man 8 featured the series’ first impressively animated and fully voiced cutscenes; Mega Man 9 marked the series’ return to its roots with 8-bit visuals, music, and gameplay; Mega Man 10 retained these features and included three playable character options.

Mega Man Legacy 2

The release will be apt given Mega Man celebrates its 30th anniversary since the first ever game launched onto our video consoles back in 1987.

First shooting to popularity on the Nintendo Entertainment System, Mega Man was the first in a series of over 50 games on multiple systems and by March 2015, the series had sold over 30 million copies worldwide.I

It is another in an increasingly long line of reboots, remasters and rekindling of classic game franchises by developers with WipEout Omega Collection, Micro Machines World Series and Crash Bandicoot also out this month.

It is another in an increasingly long line of reboots, remasters and rekindling of classic game franchises by developers with WipEout Omega Collection, Micro Machines World Series and Crash Bandicoot also out this month. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist