Natalie Blofeld is November’s featured artist at Guat’s Up bar in Bury St Edmunds.

You can meet her at a special Meet the Artist evening on Wednesday (November 9) at the Guildhall Street bar at 7.30pm.

Natalie’s work which is on display will be for sale, too.

For the event, Guat’s Up will also be selling wine at £3.

