TRAVEL: Tonnes of artificial snow and 70,000 fairy lights set to turn Woburn Forest into Winter Wonderland

Between November 7 and December 19 Center Parcs will transform all five of its villages into spectacular Winter Wonderlands.

This year families can experience spectacular fireworks, a Christmas party with Santa’s Elves and meet Center Parcs’ very own baby reindeer, Nutmeg.

You can also take a carriage ride around the village

The firm’s newest Parc at Bedfordshire’s Woburn Forest as well as the other four at Whinfell, Sherwood, Elveden and Longleat will each be adorned with Christmas decorations, artificial snow and lit up with over 70,000 fairy lights.

Guests will have an abundance of seasonal activities to choose from including carriage rides around the village, meeting Santa’s reindeer and a party with Santa’s Elves, creating a magical wintery experience in the forest.

Visitors can meet Nutmeg the baby reindeer, visit Santa’s Magic Woodland Workshop, take a carriage ride around the village or enjoy a host of other seasonal activities.

Village ccommodation includes an open log fire, which guests can warm up by after a day of wintery fun on a chilly day. The villages are also frosted with a coating of glistening snow so there’s no need to watch the weather forecast, becasue it will be guaranteed at Center Parcs.

The firm is even offering Christmas Day breaks which begin on Friday December 23rd. Guests can even order a real Christmas tree complete with a selection of baubles, bows, beads and fairy lights for decorations to be delivered to their lodge ready for their arrival.