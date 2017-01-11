1st birthday celebration for Biggleswade opticians

An opticians in Biggleswade has set its sights on success after celebrating a specs-tacular first year in business.

In just 12 months, Specsavers in Market Square has created 15 jobs, provided 6,237 sight tests and seen almost 10,000 customers.

It has also raised hundreds of pounds for charities including Children in Need and the Lister Macmillan Cancer Centre in Hertfordshire.

To commemorate the first birthday, on Saturday, January 7, staff decorated the front of the store with a grand arch of green balloons.

They also gave out copious amounts of free cake to customers and passers-by on the day.

Alpesh B. Mistry is the director of three Specsavers stores in the area, including Biggleswade.

Speaking about the birthday celebrations, he said: “It’s wonderful to see the achievements we have accomplished as a team in just a year, but most of all it was great to have an event in-store that brought the community together to celebrate.

“One of our proudest achievements has been to be able to provide students from Stratton Upper School the chance to take on work experience with us - a wonderful way to be able to provide young people with new opportunities and skills that will help them in the future.

He added: “The staff have worked so hard in their first year and we can’t wait to serve the people of Biggleswade for years to come.”

