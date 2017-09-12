£90k milestone for Angela’s fund secures further research into rare cancer

Fundraising for a cancer fund in memory of Biggleswade woman Angela Butcher has reached £90,000, and has secured an extended research programme.

Linda, Mike and Mark Butcher celebrated with friends and family at a party hosted by Mark, to thank everyone for their generous support for Angela’s small cell ovarian cancer research fund at The Eve Appeal and recognise reaching their latest milestone, on Friday, September 1.

Angela died in 2013 aged 30 after suffering from the rare form of cancer, and set up the fund while being treated for the disease.

Linda, Angela’s mum, said: “The initial 15 month research project, which started in April 2016 and was extended in July last year to 2.5 years, has now been extended to 3.75 years. Due to the rarity of small cell ovarian cancer, it is necessary to carry out research for a full 5 years to get as many patients as possible to participate, by registering at www.sc-ovca.org.

“Also, once funds have been raised for the foundations of a full 5 years’ research - i.e. the administration of the patient research register and co-ordination of DNA or archived tissue samples - it is understood that the collaboration of international researchers, which have shown a great interest in this research programme, can apply for additional funding to support their specialist work.”

September is the annual handover of 5p coins which are collected by friends and family, in their own homes or at their work place, and the Butcher family are hoping to beat last years’ £415 (8,300 x 5p) to support the fund.

If you would like to support Angela’s Research Fund in any way, call Linda on 07730 319209 or message Mark James Butcher on Facebook.