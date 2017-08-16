Accountants help fund Kenya volunteer’s trip

Harrisons Accountancy is sponsoring a local volunteer who is taking part in an expedition next year to continue building a school in Kenya.

The Biggleswade firm has donated £500 to Luke Newman, aged 36, who is travelling with his father Steve, son Reece and about 50 other volunteers in May to spend two weeks volunteering with African Adventures and Derby County Community Trust.

This will be Luke’s fifth time volunteering in Kenya. He will be helping with building work at St Trizah School, in Nakuru, which has been going on for the past four years.

Luke said: “We have helped to build around 12 classrooms, a kitchen and an office. As part of next year’s trip, we’ll be helping to build another classroom and hopefully a dormitory.”

About 110 of the 450 pupils have to live at the school, in some cases because they’ve lost their family.

Luke and his family will be hosting fundraising events to raise the rest of the £7,500 needed for the trip, including a James Bond Black Tie Ball on Saturday October 7 at the Holiday Inn Garden Court, in Sandy, with an auction. Prizes include a signed shirt from Pele, signed photos from Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar and a signed yellow jersey from Tour De France winner Chris Froome.

Tickets are £27.50 from luke.j.newman@hotmail.com or 07709 446480.

See www.justgiving.com/newmans2018