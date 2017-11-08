Air show funds are presented

Celebrating its 25th year, the Little Gransden Air and Car Show was yet another spectacular event, and the funds raised are now being presented to local charities and the BBC’s Children in Need appeal.

A total of £12,500 was raised during this year’s event held at Little Gransden airfield, with some 30 aircraft taking to the beautiful blue skies and performing a highly impressive range of aerobatic skills.

Alongside aircraft, a vast range of other attractions, including vintage and classic cars, craft stands and fun themed rides appealling to individuals and families, who come far and wide and make this event a ‘must do’ pilgrimage.

The tireless efforts of many volunteers and the extreme generosity of the supporting public throughout the years has seen an overall amount of £320,000 raised.

Local charities to benefit from a share this year will receive a cheque for £500 and include:

Gamlingay Football Colts, Waresley Cricket Club, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH), Gamlingay Rainbow Pre-school Playgroup, Barnabas Oley Primary School, Bridget Smith Trustee for Forward Gamlingay Youth Club, Great Gransden Playgroup, Gamlingay First School, and Frazer Allison, a local fundraiser on behalf of Sue Ryder and St John’s charities.

The national charity, Children in Need, will receive £7,500 on the eveing of Friday, November 17 at the East Anglian Railway Museum, at Colne in Essex.

The air and car show is an event not to be missed, so make sure you mark next year’s date down in your diary now August 26, 2018.

For contact details - for trade stands, exhibitors and craft fair, visit the air and car show website at www.littlegransdenshow.co.uk

You can also discover more on Facebook.