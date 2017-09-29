All aboard for birthday bash

If you are out and about in Chronicle country this weekend keep a lookout for a birthday rally!

The annual Bedfordshire Road Run will be rumbling through the streets on Saturday.

And this year’s is a bit different - it will also be celebrating the birthdays of two steam engine enthusiasts. Paul Worbey will be 65 and David Davenport is 75. The two men celebrate in style every five years.

The Road Run, with about 20 steam engines, will start at around 10.30am from New Farm, Tetworth, Beds and travel through Abbotsley, on to Eltisley for lunch then back through Gamlingay and into Potton market square around 3pm.

A good selection of vintage steam engines, tractors and other vehicles owned by members of the Bedford Steam Engine Preservation Society will be taking to the roads of Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire for the annual run.