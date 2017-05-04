All the fun of the May Day Fayre

Northill to Ickwell was a riot of colour on Monday for the annual May Day Festival.

Following the procession through the villages, Kayleigh Henegan was crowned as this year’s May Queen.

She was attended by page boys Ioan and Harvey. The ‘flowers’ who paid homage to their queen and recited their words beautifully were buttercups: Molly, Florence and Esmae, daisies: Olivia and Lily, violets: Rebecca and Sophia, mayflowers: Katie and Evie, forget-me- nots: Amelie and Ellie and rosebuds Dolly and Izzy.

The youngsters had decorated hoops with flowers and the hoop winners were Izzy Pike with Zac Reid and Evie Maudlin as runners up.

The first place country dancers hoop prize went to Holly Lenton and the morris dancers winner was James Wood.

Junior maypole dancers danced around the pole, followed by young morris dancers, the little ones of the village, and then the older children performing country dances. It was then the turn of the old scholars of the village to plait the ribbons round the maypole.

Ickwell Green Morris performed in the arena, followed by the Village Dancers.

