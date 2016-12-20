Angela’s fund wins a boost

A cheque for £375 has been presented to Mark Butcher by branch director of Country Properties, Kim Foster, for Angela’s Small Cell Ovarian Cancer Research Fund at The Eve Appeal, to support the pioneering research started this year into the disease.

The Biggleswade company are well known for their charitable support for MacMillan’s Cancer Care and they have also been supportive of Angela’s Fund, both personally and professionally, and have a 5p collection pot in-house.

Linda Butcher said: “The £375 will undoubtedly take us somewhat closer to our next milestone of £80,000 which we hope to achieve next year.

“It’s amazing the support we get from family, friends, local businesses and beyond, without whom the research which Angela started fundraising for, upon diagnosis in September 2012, to give hope to others, would still be a consideration for the future. We still find it hard to believe that it’s actually happening and are committed to ongoing fundraising to support the research both at the UCLH and Cambridge University Genetic Research Centre, for a full 5-year programme.

If you know of anyone with small cell ovarian cancer, or have lost a female relative to this rare and aggressive disease, please visit the Patient Research Registry www.sc-ovca.org. If you’d like to support by fundraising, contact Linda on 07730 319209 or message Mark James Butcher on Facebook.