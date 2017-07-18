Animal agents hold the clues in Summer Reading Challenge

The summer book challenge is back on for the holidays and libraries in Biggleswade and district are inviting children to take part.

Libraries across Central Bedfordshire are calling for youngers to sign up to read a minimum of six books as part of Animal Agents, the Summer Reading Challenge 2017.

The challenge asks children to borrow and read any library books during the summer holidays, a time when children’s literacy skills traditionally dip.

The theme of Animal Agents is based on a detective agency staffed by all kinds of clever animals – furry, scaly and slippery – who are out to crack a case at the library with a little help from their friends.

To take part, children can go to their local library where they will be given a collector folder to keep a record of their reading journey. As children read at least six library books over the summer, they collect stickers which will help them crack the clues and help the Animal Agents find out what’s really been going on behind the scenes.

Animal Agents runs until Saturday, September 9.

There’s a whole programme of events and activities planned at libraries for families over the summer to celebrate the Summer Reading Challenge, including Sublime Science events for children aged 5-12 years old, from July 24-27, which is about making science fun and entertaining, with a party atmosphere. Tickets costs £3.50.

Cllr Ian Dalgarno, Central Bedfordshire Council Executive Member for Community Services, said: “Last year nearly 5,000 young people took part in the Summer Reading Challenge and read over 71,000 books. This year we hope many more children will take part and enjoy reading throughout the summer and collecting prizes along the way.

“The Summer Reading Challenge is also an opportunity for young people aged 13 to 24 years old to get involved as a volunteer in the library and inspire other children to read. Through supporting the challenge young people can learn new skills which they can include in their CV.”

Sue Wilkinson, CEO of The Reading Agency, said: “At The Reading Agency, we believe that everything changes when we read and we know from our research how much fun families and children have when taking part in the challenge. This year we hope the wonderful characters created for us by Tony Ross will inspire more children than ever to take part and make use of their local library throughout the summer and beyond.”

Contact your local library or go to www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/summer-reading-challenge to find out how to take part.