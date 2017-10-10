Anniversary for villagers serving up coffee and cake

Villagers in the Hatleys are celebrating the anniversary of a new community venture which brings residents in these rural areas together.

The Hatley Coffee Morning’s first birthday was celebrated in style by villagers and friends with a special ‘Mad Hatleys’ Tea Party’ treats featuring loads of delicious cakes, on Tuesday, October 3.

Hatley coffee morning - Mad Hatleys tea party cakes

The coffee morning project was started a year ago by Linda Hudson and Mervyn Lack to help raise funds for the village – there’s no set charge for anything, just a handy pot to drop in a donation.

Proceeds from the events are split 50:50 between Hatley Village Hall and a village fund for use in East Hatley and Hatley St George.

On offer are coffee, tea, hot chocolate, toast and yummy cakes, which are happily received by visitors – along with time to socialise.

Sue Wright and Ann Roach created special ‘Mad Hatleys’ Tea Party’ treats for the first anniversary bash of the monthly coffee mornings.

The next Hatley Coffee Morning is on Tuesday, November 7, from 10am to 1pm in Hatley Village Hall on the Gamlingay to Croydon road.

Among the people who support the mornings are Ann Hooley helping behind the scenes, and cake makers Sue Wright, Pam Offord and Joyce Denby.

Other helpers are Peter and Pat Gouldson who always stay behind to help clear up and John Wright who made the sign boards outside to advertise the events and many other special things for inside the hall.