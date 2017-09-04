Appeal after serious RTA in Shefford

Part of the A507 near Shefford was closed yesterday evening following a serious collision.

Police were called shortly after 7.50pm after reports of a collision between a car and van.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the scene and the road was closed in both directions between the roundabout at Hitchin Road and the Tesco roundabout.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 392 of today (Sunday).