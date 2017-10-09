Arc shopping centre has makeover day prizes up for grabs

Pamper days are up for grabs in a monthly competition with the arc shopping centre, in Bury St Edmunds.

‘Love arc, Love Fashion’ launched in August, with two winners so far enjoying the makeover day prize.

Diane Gridley, of Bury, and Jill Smith, of Mildenhall, were nominated by loved ones and each had a pamper at Rush Hair, Debenhams beauty makeover, £50 towards an outfit and a meal at Carluccio’s.

Enter via the arc’s Facebook page.