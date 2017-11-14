Awards haul for Thurston-based builders’ firm

A Thurston-based craftsmen builders has achieved a trio of prestigious accolades this year following its high-profile work on a Bury St Edmunds landmark.

Seamans Builders, which was founded in Stowmarket in 1912 but now operates across East Anglia, won a national award on Friday, adding to its regional trophy haul.

Ben Whatling, of Seaman and Son Builders, holds the award with, fron the left, Neil Honeyball, Richard Sill of West Suffolk Building Control Service, and Duncan Haydon.

The LABC (Local Authority Building Control) National Building Excellence Award for the best local builder and traditional craftsperson award was presented to Seamans at a grand awards ceremony in London, in recognition of Seamans’ excellent standards of building and outstanding traditional skills and craftsmanship.

Earlier this year Seamans won two further regional awards: best commercial building award for the renovation of the Grade I listed Cupola House, in Bury.

The firm also won East Anglia’s best local builder and traditional craftsperson award for standards of building and traditional skills and craftsmanship, at the East of England’s LABC Building Excellence Awards on November 1.

“We are immensely proud to achieve three LABC awards. Our craftsmen, specialists and management team are delighted to be acknowledged for their outstanding professional craftmanship, excellent working relationships and attention to detail,” said Duncan Haydon, Seamans managing director.

