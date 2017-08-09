Be an explorer with Mini Beasts Trail

School’s out for summer and, while the weather might not be putting on much of a show, there’s still lots for families to do to at Jordans Mill.

The popular Beasts in The Wood Trail is back again at the historical mill site this summer, this time with a ‘minibeasts’ theme.

The trail takes children on a fun adventure around the gardens, meadow and woodland, searching for clues and completing the activities to enter a prize draw.

The Mini Beasts Trail costs £1 per child and runs until August 31.

There’s plenty for younger visitors to discover in and around Jordans Mill.

With a Let’s Go Wild Passport, kids can get closer to nature during their visit.

The Passport takes children on a journey with Whizzer the Kingfisher around the Mill Garden to find out where their breakfast comes from, and continues through the Mill Meadow to explore the local wildlife.

Colourful passport badges can be collected by fact-finding, spotting wildlife, completing the rubbings trail, doing puzzles and colouring in a picture. There’s also an opportun ity to earn a special Whizzer the Kingfisher badge.

Events manager Dawn Walton said: “We understand it can be difficult to entertain the children during these long holidays, so we have tried to offer affordable activities which are fun, educational and get the whole family involved.”

See www.jordansmill.com