BEDFORD AND LUTON HOSPITALS MERGER: More details of what it will mean

Luton & Dunstable Hospital have released new information about their takeover of Bedford Hospital.

In a statement released this morning, they have announced that both hospitals will merge to form a single NHS Foundation Trust.

Key services, including A&E, maternity and paediatrics will remain at Bedford.

Senior staff will work in one management team, although it is not yet clear if this will mean a takeover by Luton at board level.

David Carter, acting chief executive at Luton and Dunstable, said: “As a single, larger organisation, with a single management team and delivering a full range of services on both hospital sites, we will have the opportunity to share expertise in order to improve services, improve the delivery of patient care and clinical pathways, and improve efficiency through economies of scale.”

Stephen Conroy, chief executive at Bedford, said: “This is a really exciting time for patients and staff, as the opportunities presented to improve patient services is considerable.

“For example, the decision will mean that Bedford Hospital’s future is secured, after a turbulent and uncertain time and much speculation about core clinical services being removed.

“A&E, Maternity and Paediatric services will remain on both hospital sites.

“This decision will also provide stability and will be the driver to provide the best possible hospital services for all our patients across the whole of Bedfordshire.”