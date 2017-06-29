Bee and butterfly garden is a show stopper for Martin

A garden designer from Langford has won two top prizes at the BBC Gardeners’ World Live 50th anniversary show.

Martin Lines, with landscaping company Lanwarne Landscapes, were delighted to have been awarded a Silver Gilt Medal and Best Construction in Show at the event held in Birmingham.

Martin Lines show garden

Martin’s ‘Contemporary Bee and Butterfly Garden’ is his first show garden the judges, who included TV gardener Diarmuid Gavin, were hugely impressed by the quality of the design, landscape construction and planting scheme as a whole.

The garden included an outdoor dining area, fire pit and living picture planted with specially grown moss, which was a huge hit with TV gardener Joe Swift and the public. The garden is designed to encourage wildlife, including timber posts incorporating bee and insect houses and bubble fountains that act as both a water feature and safe places for the bees and insects to drink.

The garden supported the INTO University Big City Bright Future Programme through BlackRock which helps underprivileged teenagers with educational support, and two of their students worked on the project.

The show garden was broadcast on Gardeners World on June 16, with Joe Swift referring to Martin Lines as an ‘emerging talent’, who we ‘may see at Chelsea one day’.

Joe also complemented the garden finishing, referring to it as ‘immaculate’.

Last year Martin won Gold and Best Border in Show in the Beautiful Borders category. Visit www.lanwarnelandscapes.co.uk