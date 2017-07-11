Bike ride and barbecue helps students trip funds

Two Biggleswade students will be busy fundraising when the summer break gets underway.

Stratton Upper School students Maisie Condron and Keown Peel are continuing to raise money for their Costa Rica/Nicaragua trip in 2018.

They are kicking off the school holidays with a bike ride starting at Biggleswade United FC in Fairfield Road on Sunday, July 23 at 11.30am, taking a route following the Green Wheel.

There is also a shorter route for walkers.

The ride will finish back at BUFC with a barbecue, bar and the ice cream man paying a visit.

Entry costs £10 including burger or hot dog and a beer, wine or soft drink. Entry for children under 10 is just £5.

Please book your place ASAP to assist with catering. Contact 07855 042036 or email Alis.peel@ntlworld.com