Booking a room for your goldfish - the strange requests from hotel guests

A hotel chain has revealed some of the more bizarre requests it gets from customers staying in Bedfordshire.

They include the chance to meet giraffes at Whipsnade Zoo and booking a goldfish a room!

Travelodge revealed its top 10 Bedfordshire requests:

>Can you arrange for me to meet the giraffes at Whipsnade Zoo?

>Can you do a practice interview with me?

>Is your car-park big enough to accommodate a small plane?

>Can we host a teddy bear picnic in the Bar Cafe?

>Can I book my goldfish into a room whilst I go on holiday?

>Can you teach me some Spanish phrases?

>Can you help me put on a saree?

>Can you write a manual on how to cook the perfect English breakfast for my wife

>Can you turn my room into a Christmas grotto as a surprise for the children

>Can you change the number on my door to number 7 as it’s my lucky number

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman said: “Our hotel teams receive thousands of unusual requests from business and leisure travellers. Where possible, the hotels teams go above and beyond to help customers however, there are some requests that they cannot help with. Such as, finding a Unicorn to help one romantic with his wedding proposal, ensuring there is a blue sky on the day of an important strategy meeting for an executive and moving a Travelodge room to the roof of the hotel so that the customer could sleep under the stars.”