Brandon man denies threatening to kill police officer

A man from Brandon has denied two offences, including threatening to kill a police officer

Karl Skoulding, 39, of Primrose Drive, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

He pleaded not guilty to being in possession of articles for use in burglary in Brandon on September 3 and to making threats to kill a police constable on the same date.

Judge John Devaux told Skoulding that he would continue to be remanded in custody until his next court apperance.

Skoulding is due to stand trial in January. The trial is expected to last for two days.