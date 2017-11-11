Brett’s bid to raise awareness of fibromyalgia

One man’s campaign to raise awareness of a debilitating condition has reached social media and could hit the cinema screen.

Brett Robertson, of Bury St Edmunds, has suffered with fibromyalgia, a condition which causes pain, fatigue and muscle stiffness, for four years and is registered disabled as a result.

During one of his flare-ups he was researching support for people with the condition while resting in bed, when he realised he needed to take matters into his own hands.

“I was laid there and thought there was no advice of where to go to get help, so I thought I would set up my own support group on Facebook. Within a week we had 25 members and within a month or so we have 53.

“We are all sharing things that have worked for us. If people know they are not on their own, it makes them feel better.”

Following the Facebook group’s success , a meeting at the Self Centre was held with 12 members turning up.

“I’m hoping we can do that every month,” said Brett. “It was so good to talk to other people going through the same thing.

“I’m trying to make more people aware of fibromyalgia and I want to reach as many people who have the condition as possible. It is one of those illnesses where we are left out and can feel quite isolated as people don’t understand it. Sometimes even family members don’t understand it properly.”

Through his research Brett heard of a film called Unrest about ME, fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome. He contacted its makers about the possibility of getting it screened in Bury and now Abbeygate Cinema has pencilled in a potential December screening date.

“I hope we can make this happen, so people suffering with these conditions, their families and friends can have an insight into what life is like,” added Brett.

– Find the Facebook group under ‘Bury St Edmunds Fibromyalgia’.