Builders help boost Angela’s cancer fight

A Biggleswade charity have been awarded £1,000 thanks to funding from a leading UK housebuilder.

Persimmon Homes East Midlands has chosen to support Angela Butcher’s Cancer Research Fund in the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme.

Angela, from Biggleswade, died from small cell ovarian cancer in January 2013 after a battle with the aggressive disease.

No research has previously been undertaken on this extremely rare form of cancer, with Angela fundraising over £8,000 before she passed away, to help provide further insight into the disease.

This encouraged her friends and family to fundraise on her behalf – and so far over £85,000 has been raised for the cause.

Linda Butcher, from the group, said: “Angela was an inspiration to us all and we’re so proud to continue to support her legacy.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, as research started into small cell ovarian cancer in May 2016 for a 15-month project. With the support of family, friends, The Eve Appeal, researchers and great companies like Persimmon, we aim to take this to a full five year research programme.

“The research is the first of its kind in the world and it’s testament to Angela that we can make this happen.

“We’re often fundraising through parties, golf days and clothing collections – but donations such as this from Persimmon Homes are so important and we can’t thank them enough.”

>Organisations can apply for funding from Persimmon Homes by completing a simple online form at www.persimmonhomes.com/charity