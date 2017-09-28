Builders tee off for great charity events

Sandy based house builder Kier Living Eastern has raised more than £16,500 through two fundraising events for charity this month.

The company’s annual golf competition teed off for the seventh year and raised the largest ever amount, a fantastic £15,192.99, for The Kier Foundation, an independently registered charity which supports Kier’s charity partner, Alzheimer’s Society, and other charitable causes.

Busy subcontractors, suppliers and technical consultants all gave up their time to help raise the funds.

Nick Moore, managing director, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for our company. Yet again we had a wonderful turn out for our charity golf day with over 100 golfers in 25 teams from the house building and construction industries. Our thanks go to all our colleagues and supporters who took part in the event, provided a raffle prize or sponsored a hole.”

The second fundraiser saw a team from Kier Living Eastern raise more than £1,580 for Alzheimer’s Society by taking part in the Hadrian’s Wall Trek. Participants completed either 13 or 26 miles alongside Hadrian’s Wall.

Nick Moore added: “An extra thank you must go to the team who gave up their time and took part in the Hadrian’s Wall Trek, adding another £1,580 to our charity fundraising total for September, a real achievement.”