Burglar jailed after raid on Hartest house

A burglar who raided a Hartest house and stole £15,000 of property has been jailed.

Valuable paintings and furniture being stored at the house before new owners moved in were stolen in the burglary, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Timothy Killick, 56, took more than £15,000 of property after he broke into Hartest Place in October 2015.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that Killick, of no fixed address, used a screwdriver found in a barn to force open a kitchen window.

During the raid a side gate was also opened, allowing a vehicle to be moved close to the house to load up the stolen items.

Killick, who pleaded guilty to an offence of burglary and a similar offence committed at a farm in Hempstead, Norfolk, was jailed for five years by

Judge Martyn Levett.

Appearing for Killick, Isobel Ascherson said her client was suffering poor health, having had a stroke earlier this year.