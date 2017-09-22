Bury St Edmunds artist has two paintings accepted into Sunday Times Watercolour Competition

A Bury St Edmunds artist has had two paintings accepted into a prestigious exhibition.

Lillias August’s ‘unmade beds II’ and ‘empty bed I’ are among the 87 paintings accepted from 1,000 entries into the Sunday Times Watercolour Competition, which opened at Mall Galleries, London, on Tuesday.

Lillias said they were inspired by her family: “Everyone had gone out for a walk and there were just these ‘remains of where they had been’.”