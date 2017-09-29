Bury St Edmunds charity event raises hundreds for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People

More than 50 people sampled warm scones and home-made jams in aid of charity in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday.

‘Paws for Scones’ was at the United Reformed Church, in Whiting Street, to raise funds for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

The event was organised by Margo Harrison, community fund-raiser, to help the charity to train more dogs like Pebbles, her own hearing dog.

Margo said more than 50 people attended the event, raising £426.48 – a total she was ‘very pleased about’.

In addition to the scones and jam, people could buy hearing dogs goodies and try their luck on a tombola, as well as meet Pebbles and other clever hearing dogs.

“My being partnered with Pebbles has gone from strength to strength and this year we became a demonstration partnership. This allows me to show people at my talks what she does to alert me,” added Margo, who is profoundly deaf and was paired with Pebbles in 2015.