Bank announces town branch closure

NatWest has announced it is to close its Biggleswade branch on High Street.

It is to close on June 17, 2017.

The move comes, the bank says, after a consultation with customers.

A spokesman for the bank said: “The way people choose to bank with us has changed radically over the last few years.

“Between 2010 and 2015, mobile and online transactions have increased by over 400% and mobile transactions alone have increased by 1,350%.

“As a result of this change, we have seen the number of transactions in Biggleswade branch declining by 25% since 2011 and 61% of the customers of the branch are actively choosing to use online and or mobile banking for their day to day banking needs.

“We are communicating with our customers affected by the closure and proactively contacting vulnerable and regular branch customers.

“We have listened closely to feedback from local communities and have extended the time between announcing our decision and the branch closure to six months. This has been done in order to ensure our customers have time to consider the right banking options for them.”

The move will leave four banks and building societies in the town.