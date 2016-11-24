BEAUTY: Northampton hair salon expands to include new beauty room

A Northampton hairdressing salon has expanded and added a bespoke beauty room for its clients, as Ruth Supple reports

You can’t beat that just left the salon feeling when your hair looks and feels a million dollars. But if, like me, you’ve often wished you could have the same feeling with your make-up and nails, now you can.

Northampton hairdressing salon Hensmans, based in Abington Square, has recently opened its new beauty room for clients wanting a wash, blow and glow.

Beauty & Wellbeing is on the newly refurbished lower floor of the salon and run by established beauty therapist Emma Firth.

As well as offering traditional waxing, massages, manicures, pedicures and tinting, Emma also has a range of specialised Elemis facials, and ones for men too.

“It’s really relaxing to have your hair done and now you can have extra pampering,” says Emma. “Clients can come here before or after their hair appointment; or independently.”

One of the signature treatments offered by Emma is the Elemis pro-collagen age defy facial, which costs £65 for an hour and 15 minutes.

You can’t hear any sounds from the salon while you relax to calming music in the darkened room, stylishly decorated in soothing shades of grey.

“This facial targets fine lines and wrinkles,” Emma told me, “and has a targeted massage to improve the optimum function of the skin.

“You’ll see a massive improvement in your skin.”

After a new job which involves a daily commute to London, this was sheer heaven and so good I’m sure I nodded off a few times.

And when you have a busy schedule, combining hair and beauty makes perfect sense. I only wish Hensmans had done this years ago.

A charity evening at Hensmans hair salon in Northampton raised £300 for Macmillan.

The annual big hair night was attended by around 150 people and featured a charity raffle, pop-up boutiques, a DJ and party food and drinks.

Julie Hensman, co-owner of Hensmans, said: “It was an amazing night and I believe, a great example of the power of networking for business growth and making it fun.”