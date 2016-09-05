Award is the icing on the cake for iCandy

A Biggleswade firm celebrated receiving a Queen’s Award for Enterprise with a special event last week.

iCandy is the only British pushchair brand to have received the Enterprise award for International Trade.

A spokesman said: “The business has helped create countless jobs and played a fundamental part in establishing Biggleswade as an area ripe for investment; with new housing developments and a thriving town centre now at the centrepiece of the community.

“With an iCandy product being sold every 12 seconds, there remains confidence in all British products as we move into a new economic era of British trade.”

The firm held a special celebration day last week. A series of special British themed events and activities were set up including a Bake Off, classic children’s lawn games, face painting, and a timeless 1940s four piece band. Meanwhile, pitchers of Pimms, an ice cream stall, and a high tea completed the classic British summer afternoon scene.

The Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis and local MP, Alistair Burt, and the Queen’s Custodian of the Official Royal Image Library, Mike O’Keefe also attended. The Lord Lieutenant presented both Bradley and Warren Appel, joint CEO’s of iCandy with a crystal engraved bowl, together with a certificate of her Majesty’s Warrant.

iCandy will use this unique export tool to further consolidate their status as a leading British pushchair brand and continuing to raise vital funds for Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital.

iCandy Joint CEO and Founder, Bradley said: “We are absolutely delighted and honoured to have been presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. This award is part of an incredibly exciting and successful year.

“iCandy are extremely proud to be a British company, and this Queen’s Award highlights that luxury British products are internationally in such high demand.

“iCandy pushchairs are now gracing the homes of parents all across the globe and the iCandy name has become synonymous with quality, style and Great British design. This makes my brother Warren and myself so very proud.”