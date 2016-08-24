Fears over bank branch closure

The chairman of the Bedfordshire branch of the Federation of Small Businesses has raises concerns about Lloyds Bank’s plans to close its Sandy branch in October.

The Bank announced plans to close more than 200 branches last month.

Ian Cording said: “FSB members need access to their bank branches and services, and the announcement by Lloyds to close the Sandy branch along with others in the country, will restrict that access for local small businesses.

“We would urge all high street banks to do their utmost to abide by the terms of the Access to Banking Protocol. They must also engage with communities to understand the impact and support smaller businesses towards accessing alternative banking.”