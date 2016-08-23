M&S brings 130 jobs to Biggleswade

M&S is opening its biggest store of 2016 - and it’s coming to Biggleswade Retail Park.

The store is set to open on Thursday 29 September and will create up to 130 jobs.

The 61,000 sq. ft. store will feature M&S Clothing and Homeware and include a large Foodhall.

Local residents are invited to grab a glass of fizz and celebrate the opening at 10am when store manager, James Harden, and his team of 130 colleagues will cut the ribbon and welcome customers into the store for the first time

James and his team are busy preparing for an exciting opening day. The first 50 customers through the doors on Thursday will be given a special M&S goody bag. Customers will also be in with a chance to win a share of M&S gift cards and a range of exciting prizes.

Throughout the day there will be in-store sampling of the very best M&S food products and a chance to ‘ask the experts’ in various departments around the store.

For shoppers looking to enjoy M&S’s innovative food, the new 9,000 sq.ft Foodhall will offer the full range of M&S food with over 6,000 products available, including the latest innovations in health and convenience food. The new Foodhall will also feature the very latest in M&S’ Autumn food range.

For those looking for somewhere to enjoy a coffee and cake or a catch up with friends over lunch the store will feature a 130-seater Café.

M&S Biggleswade will bring 130 jobs to the area, ranging from Customer Assistants to Visual Merchandising and Hospitality. The store is recruiting now, those wishing to find out more or apply should visit https://jobs.marksandspencer.com.

The store will be led by manager, James Harden, who has over ten years of experience within M&S. James has worked in a number of different roles, starting as a Saturday employee at M&S Kettering and working his way up through the business.

James said: “We’re excited about bringing the biggest M&S store for 2016 to Biggleswade and I can’t wait to hear customers’ reactions on the extensive offer we will be unveiling.

“The team and I are looking forward to welcoming customers to the opening on 29 September.”

M&S Biggleswade will not only bring a great store experience to the town, but customers can also collect their M&S.com orders in store for free.

There will be a dedicated member of staff to assist them.

M&S Biggleswade will be open 8am – 8pm Monday – Saturday and 10am – 4:30pm on Sundays.