Call for action on A1 plans

Sandy Town Councillors are supporting plans to upgrade the Sandy section of the A1.

At its meeting on August 14, councillors debated the list of options in the A1 East of England study with backing for options A and B.

Councillors also stressed the importance that something had to be done to improve this section of the A1, including the removal of the A1’s last remaining roundabouts.

Option A proposes a new road, either east or west of the A1, while option B proposes the removal of roundabouts and the introduction of local improvements and a local bypass. Members agreed that it was becoming critical that decisions are taken over the road’s future, especially in light of Central Bedfordshire Council’s Local Plan and as such the council would support either option to ensure improvements are made.

Members agreed to seek a meeting with the Department of Transport and Local MP Alistair Burt to put the Council’s view across and stress the necessity of critical improvements required to this section of the A1.