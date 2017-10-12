Drop in session to see quarry growth plans

The owners of Broom Quarry are inviting residents to view plans to extend the site.

Tarmac is now seeking planning permission for a new extension to the quarry, 107ha area of agricultural land that sits to the north of the existing site, south of the village of Broom. It will be around the size of 132 football pitches.

It is the largest site, in terms of mineral reserves, to have been allocated as a strategic site in Central Bedfordshire Council’s Minerals and Waste Local Plan.

Tarmac is proposing to submit an extension and consolidation application comprising of a comprehensive working and restoration scheme for the whole site (the existing area of operation and the new extension).

The northern extension would enable the quarry to secure the supply of materials for the local construction sector for an additional 18 years at a time when Central Bedfordshire Council is looking to embark on a major housebuilding programme. It would also secure 11 full-time jobs as well as supporting indirect jobs in the supply chain.

It is fully committed to restoring the site. The proposed restoration scheme seeks to recreate the current agricultural landscape, but enhanced with additional woodland and hedgerow planting and the creation of a landscaped lake.

Mike Pendock, Estates Manager, said: “Broom Quarry plays an important role in supporting the local economy by creating jobs, supporting the supply chain and as a major contributor of materials for the local construction sector.

“We always conduct our operations as sensitively as possible and with respect to the local landscape. We have already invested in a programme of tree planting, which has now matured, to act as a belt between the new extension and the village of Broom.

“However, we understand that residents will naturally want to know more about our plans and so we are holding a public exhibition to give them an opportunity to meet the team and ask questions – and we are hoping for a good turnout. We will also continue to use our established Liaison Group to act as an ongoing mechanism to work closely with residents”.

The drop in session is on Thursday 19 October at Broom Village Hall.