Grant boost for Town to refurbish its clubhouse

Biggleswade Town FC has been gibven more than £30,000 to refurbish its clubhouse.

The donation is from Bedfordshire business Mick George Ltd.

The first of two annual ‘Community Fund’ announcements, the organisation is set to provide grants to seventeen community based initiatives, to more than £460,000, spanning a wide nature of sports and community projects, that will prove beneficial to various audiences.

Biggleswade Town Football Club is to receive £31,150, which will be invested in major clubhouse refurbishment works to enhance the amenity.

The project is anticipated to assist a wider ‘Multisport’ initiative that the club is involved in, to increase participation from u6 to over 60’s. Currently home to 300 football players, the hope is to increase to 500 players, as well as varying the sports initiatives available.

Jon Stump, Finance Director at Mick George Ltd said: “This announcement is one that the business always welcomes, and particularly this time around given the sheer volume of money being distributed for assistance

“The financial support that we’re able to provide, is a reflection of the businesses performance in the last 6 months. We’re pleased to declare that the company is currently in a very healthy position, achieving attractive results and growth, owing largely to the support of local communities that we operate in. This is our way of giving something back, to show our appreciation.’’

The second round of applications for the 2017 Mick George Community Fund is now open. Visit www.mickgeorge.co.uk/mick-george- community-fund to submit entries, before September 30.