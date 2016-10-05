Help for those wanting career in childcare

A new website has been launched to help anyone looking for a career in childcare, schools and children’s social work.

The Academy of Social Work and Early Intervention offers training and advice for people looking to work with children or develop in their current career.

It is a partnership between Central Bedfordshire Council and the University of Bedfordshire. Since it was launched in June 2014 it has helped more than 600 learners gain qualifications to start or further their career in childcare as well as allowing almost 30 newly qualified social workers get the best start to their career in social work through the assessed and supported year of employment programme.

The site offers comprehensive advice and information about everything from traineeships and apprenticeships to children’s social work, how to access funding for your studies and current vacancies.

Just one of great opportunities the Academy offers is a traineeship which gives people with no work experience the chance to gain vital skills both in a classroom setting and in a local nursery or pre-school.

Megan Rump started her dream of working in childcare by doing a traineeship and is now six months in to a two-year Advanced Childcare Apprenticeship at Downside Pre-School, in Dunstable where she will achieve a Level 3 Diploma in Early Years Education.

She said: “I really enjoyed the traineeship – you get lots of support when you are doing it and I was with a small group of really nice people. I did work experience for two days a week at Downside and they liked me and offered me an apprenticeship.”

Visit Theacademy-inspiringfutures.co.uk or check out @academyinspiringfutures