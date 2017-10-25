Market is to have a continental air!

Oh la la! Biggleswade is going all continental next month.

An exotic French and continental market featuring larger than life traders is set to arrive in Biggleswade in November with its Biggleswade Flavours of the World!

Ressidents can sample the delights of a fresh baguette, enjoy breaking into a warm croissant with apricot conserve, and enjoy a warm pain-au-chocolate.

But how about trying a crunchy yet airy pain noix? Or a fresh and traditional tarte fraise, ou citron?

Or mille feuille the way it is supposed to be done?

On Thurday 16 and Friday 17 November, the town centre will once again enjoy the sight of French market traders, the sound of French accents (as well as some from Spain Italy, Morocco and other exotic locations), and the aromas of freshly prepared French foods as a popular and colourful array of continental market traders descend on Biggleswade for two lively days.

Traders hope to create an international atmosphere so people can enjoy exotic flavours and unusual aromas and delight in products they might not otherwise see or buy everyday.

Beyond the stalls that tempt the taste buds, the market has traders who showcase the beauty of international craft traditions.

They include bowls and ornaments carved from Moroccan marble; Baltic amber set into handcrafted jewellery; finely woven Italian clothing; and rugs and throws from Morocco and Turkey.

One stall sells an astonishing 60 varieties of beauty bars and natural soaps derived from olive and argan oil.

It follows on from the popular teenage market in September and an Italian market, held in the town in July.