Massive jobs boost for Biggleswade

Hundreds of new jobs could come to Biggleswade after Central Bedfordshire Council granted permission for a major new planning application.

Phase 4 of land released at Stratton Business Park provides a new commercial development located alongside the A1 to the west of Bibby Distribution.

This latest phase of the commercial park will provide business and employment opportunities within easy reach of Biggleswade town centre and the King’s Reach housing area, and with great access to and from the A1 road.

This will be a significant expansion to the existing thriving Stratton Business Park, which is already home to many successful businesses including Leibherr, Jordan’s Dorset Ryvita, Smiths Metal Centres and Quest Automotive amongst others.

Depending on the final occupiers, the site is likely to bring up to 1,400 new jobs.

Recent successful negotiations between Central Bedfordshire Council and developers, IDI Gazeley, have unlocked the potential of the site which had previously been stalled for a number of years. T

he site is anticipated to be open for business within the next two to three years.

Nigel Young, Council Member for Business and Regeneration, said: “We are delighted to be working with IDI Gazeley to attract business into the area. This significant expansion will cement the Stratton Industrial Park as a thriving strategic employment location within Central Bedfordshire. The Park now looks set to provide many more skilled job opportunities for the residents of Biggleswade and surrounding area.”

The council drew up a Local Development Order for the Industrial park in 2015 that enables a range of specific enhancements to be made without the need for planning permission.

This has ensured the attractiveness of the park as a location for existing and new businesses, and encouraged existing businesses to both stay and grow in Biggleswade.

The town already has a highly skilled workforce and is well situated at the centre of the Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor.

As well as phase 4, there are also two wider areas of development at Stratton Business Park progressing at pace.

Planning permission was granted in 2015 for Phases 5 and 6 and development on Phase 5 has recently started following the completion of infrastructure works by the council. Phase 6 land has recently been sold to logistics developer db Symmetry for future expansion of the park.