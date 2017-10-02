Monarch latest: Pilots devastated over job losses

The announcement that the Luton based Monarch Airlines has entered administration is devastating news for pilots.

BALPA, which represents Monarch pilots, will be doing everything it can to support our members through this extremely difficult time said its General Secretary.

Brian Strutton, BALPA General Secretary, said: “The thoughts of all UK airline pilots are with our friends and colleagues in Monarch today. This is an extremely difficult situation for everyone involved, but especially for Monarch staff members who, in the case of many pilots, have spent their whole careers working for Monarch and are now to be made redundant.

“We were hoping that the clear difficulties Monarch were in could have been resolved and the airline could continue trade. Sadly, that is not going to be the case.

“However, we will be working with our partner airlines across the UK and with our Monarch members to try and help them secure new jobs as quickly as possible. The skill, experience and professionalism of Monarch pilots cannot and must not be allowed to ebb from our aviation industry.”