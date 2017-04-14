MP backs campaign to target area’s litterbugs

MP Alistair Burt has welcomed plans to tackle litter across North East Bedfordshire

Litter affects everyone, blighting the local environment and spoiling enjoyment of the countryside.

Published this week, the new Litter Strategy for England sets out plans to help to tackle this anti-social behaviour, making North East Bedfordshire an even more attractive area and helping the local economy to prosper and grow.

Measures in the first national Litter Strategy include:

>Targeting the 25 worst litter hotspots across our road network.

>Consulting on increasing the fixed penalty for littering to £150.

>Recommending that offenders on community sentences help councils to clear up litter and fly-tipped waste.

>Enabling councils to update the nation’s ‘binfrastructure’ to create new designs and improve the distribution of public litter bins.

>Working with industry and the voluntary sector on a new campaign for 2018.

>Convening a new expert group to look at further ways of reducing litter such as plastic bottles and fast food packaging.

Mr Burt, MP for North East Bedfordshire said: “Litter is something that affects us all in North East Bedfordshire and across the rest of the country.

“I want to make sure that our region is a great place to live and work in so that the local economy can thrive.

“The Litter Strategy will make it easier for people to get rid of litter properly, creating an anti-littering culture”.