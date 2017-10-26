Nazim celebrates as king of the curries

Biggles Lounge restaurant in Biggleswade is flying high after its chef was crowned king of the curries.

Nazim Uddin who works the restaurant in Shortmead Street, was voted best chef at the annual Curry Life Awards.

Nazim collected his coveted award in front of an audience of more than 600 people at a gala event in London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel hosted by Journalist and Broadcaster, Michael Buerk.

Manager of Biggles Lounge, Shiraj Maldar, said: “We’re all delighted for Nazim. He is a really creative chef with a passion for food and that comes through in his cooking. He is also my cousin so I am especially proud of him.

“It made a change for him to be sitting down and being waited on. It was great evening for everyone and the award is something we can all be proud of Nazim started working in the curry industry as a teenager in Bangladesh. His first job was washing up and peeling potatoes. He went in to work at several five star hotels and can also cook Chinese, Thai, Malaysian and Mexican food.

In fact, one of the Biggles Lounge’s favourite dishes is Mexican Slow Cook Lamb along with other chef’s specials, such as Nalli Ghost.

The awards recognised the best 13 best curry restaurants and 19 best curry chefs in the UK, 4 best curry takeaways, an European best curry restaurant, lifetime achievements award for a restaurateur providing dedicated services to the Curry Industry for over 50 years and International Honour Award for a successful female chef from India.