New care home brings new jobs to Shefford

A new Shefford care home is planning to create 73 new jobs.

Oak Manor, an MHA care home on Ivel Road, is due to open this autumn, providing 64 places for residential and dementia care in the area. Experienced care professional, Liz Parker has been appointed as the home’s manager.

Care and support staff will be in place in late summer ready for the arrival of new residents.

Liz said: “We can’t wait to appoint some passionate individuals to help us ensure Oak Manor is an outstanding care home for our lovely new residents and the Shefford community more widely.

“There are a variety of roles available – from positions for experienced individuals who have years under their belt, to roles for those who have always considered a profession in care and would love the opportunity to be supported and trained through a career change.”

As part of national charity MHA, Oak Manor will also be on the lookout for volunteers for a variety of roles at the care home.

The new care home has been developed by Castleoak, specialists in the construction of care homes and retirement living properties.

Shefford Mayor, Paul Mackin attended the topping out ceremony in May when the final roof tiles were added.

Julie Ogley, director of health, housing and social care at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “I am sure that Oak Manor will be a real asset for Shefford and I’m reassured that MHA’s expertise in dementia care and community presence will be increasingly important as we work together to provide the best care possible for our older residents.”

For more information about positions at Oak Manor, call Liz directly on 078717 011827.