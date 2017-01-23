Planned road closures coming up

Shortmead Street in Biggleswade is to be closed for two weeks in February for gas, sewer and electricity works.

The road will be closed from February 4-18 for the works for the nearby McCarthy and Stone development.

Diversions will be via Ivel Bury, Hill Lane, the A1, London Road and back onto Shortmead.

>Major bridge works will see the infamous High Street bridge in Biggleswade closed again this weekend - but only overnight.

The work is expected to be carried out from 10pm on Saturday, to 8am on Sunday, January 29. Diversions will be in place.

Work on the bridge has been a big cause for concern in the area after repair works seriously overran from December 2015. Work which should have taken four months, dragged on to six with Central Vedfordshire Council blaming repeated bad weather for the hold ups to replace the bridge over the railway line.

>Biggleswade Road in Dunton also faces closure, for one night in March.

Anglian Water has requested closure of the road from March 4-5 between the hours of 8am-5pm each day.

Diversions will be in place via Wrestlingworth and Eyeworth