Post office to close for a new look

The Great Gransden post office is to close for a week at the end of July for a refurbishment.

The Post Office on Fox Street, will be temporarily closed from Monday 31 July at 4.30pm to Wednesday 9 August at 9am.

There will be a new full-screened Post Office counter, ceiling and signage.

Local residents and small business customers will be able to access a wide range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, online banking cash deposits and withdrawals. Other services include Post Office Card Account withdrawals, sending funds abroad using Moneygram, and customers can also pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.

During the refit alternative branches include:

Gamlingay Post Office, 15 Cinques Road, Gamlingay, SG19 3NJ (Open Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm)

Bourn Post Office, 8 Short Street, Bourn, CB23 2SG (Open Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 12.30pm)