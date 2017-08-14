Primark reveals how to pronounce shop name

It’s a debate that you may not know exists, but in the world of social media, it has been a hotly debated topic.

So fierce is the debate over the pronunciation of Primark that some customers have even asked in stores across the UK about the proper way to pronounce Primark.

Others have submitted a written question on the ‘help’ section of the Primark website.

Much debate has followed the brand over the pronunciation of their name, with customers debating whether it should be called “Pr-eye-mark” or “Pree-mark”.

Finally, Primark have revealed the correct way to say their store name.

In the ‘other stuff’ segment of their ‘queries’ page, where you can search for FAQs, they answer the question: “How do you pronounce Primark?”

They responded saying: “That’s a very good question. We like to use Pr-Eye-Mark.”

Have you been wrong this entire time? How do you say Primark?