Seeing is believing for anniversary

A Biggleswade opticians has set its sights on success after celebrating a specs-tacular first year in business.

In just 12 months, Specsavers in Market Square has created 15 jobs, provided 6,237 sight tests and seen almost 10,000 customers as well as providing school work experience.

It has also raised hundreds of pounds for charities including Children in Need and the Lister Macmillan Cancer Centre in Hertfordshire.

To commemorate the first birthday, on Saturday 7 January, staff decorated the front of the store with a grand arch of green balloons and gave out copious amounts of free cake to customers and passers-by.

Alpesh Mistry, director, said: ‘It’s wonderful to see the achievements we have accomplished as a team in just a year, but most of all it was great to have an event in-store that brought the community together to celebrate.”