Shefford is to lose its last bank as Barclays announces closure

The only remaining bank in Shefford is to close.

Banking giant Barclays is to officially announce the closure tomorrow (Friday) of its Northbridge Street branch in April next year

But residents are not happy about the move.

Businessman Mark Dilley said: “It is always a busy place often with people having to queue outside at peak times.

“Shefford has almost doubled in size recently and whilst we can use online banking many elderly residents of Shefford cannot. What happens to these people?

“At one time the branch in Shefford employed 10 or more staff which has been whittled down to 2 or 3 and then closing on Wednesdays for the past couple of years.

“From a business perspective despite asking our customers to pay by BACS many still want to pay their accounts by cheque.

“This will mean a weekly trek to either Sandy or Hitchin. Another valuable community asset lost with no consideration for local residents.”

Donna Hagan, Community Banking Director for Barclays said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices. At Barclays Shefford branch, customer usage has fallen by 26% over the last two years and 45% of our customers now regularly use alternative branches, which is why we have taken the difficult decision to close it.

“We hope that the availability of our nearest Barclays branch in Biggleswade as well as access to services at the local Post Office at 6 South Bridge Street, Shefford SG17 5DB which is approximately 0.07 of a mile away, along with our range of digital channels, will help to ease the transition for our customers.”