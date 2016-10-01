Call for Aldi to recall ‘sensitive’ baby wipes after girl’s allergic reaction

A mum is demanding Aldi recall baby wipes after her two-year-old daughter suffered a horrific rash - which looked like severe sunburn.

Little Martha Byrne started crying in agony just seconds after using the Mamia Newborn wipes to clean her face.

Child's skin after using the wipes. PHOTO: SWNS

Her mum Hayley Neale watched in horror as her daughter’s cheeks and nose flared up in an angry red rash caused by the wipes.

Single mum Hayley, 32, is now demanding Aldi recall the 55p wipes - promoted as “extra sensitive” - and investigate why they caused such a reaction to Martha.

Hayley, who also had one-year-old son Harry, fumed: “I get through several packets a week with my two little ones and I’d not had a problem before.

“But these wipes caused an instant reaction.

“She was using one to clean her face and suddenly she started crying, her face just erupted and looked really painful.

“Martha has sensitive skin so I’ve always been really careful. For a long time I only used water wipes.

“But then someone told me about Aldi’s sensitive wipes so I tried them and they were great, saving me a lot of money.

“I then moved onto the newborn ones and they were no trouble either.

“But to see Martha’s skin after using this batch, it was really red and blotchy. She was so uncomfortable, she kept touching her face which was hot and shiny for several hours afterwards.

“It was like she’d been sunburnt.”

Hayley, from Kingstanding, Birmingham, had been using the wipes for a few weeks without any issue after being told by a friend they were good for kids with sensitive skin.

She posted photos of Martha’s skin reaction on Aldi’s Facebook page and was

contacted by the customer services department who asked her to give them the wipes to her local store.

Hayley added: “I’m absolutely disgusted with Aldi customer service.

“They rang me to ask me to drop the wipes Martha had a reaction to to my local store.

“I think not. As if they think I’m stupid enough to just drop them in a store where they could easily disappear.

“They said they couldn’t be responsible for individual children’s intolerances but we’d already been using these wipes for some time with no reaction.

“The lady from customer services did tell me they’d changed their supplier so the wipes might be different to the ones we’d used before and have a different trace ingredient.

“If this is the case, they should let customers know. The wipes should be recalled immediately while a thorough investigation is carried out. They’re not safe.

“I won’t let this lay.

“There have been numerous complaints about these wipes causing reactions, it’s been posted on Facebook quite a lot.

“I’m not after compensation or vouchers. I want Aldi to recall them. They should not be able to get away with this.

“If it were another major supermarket, they’d recall them straight away, or at least that batch number.

“What’s it going to take for them to recall them?

“Does a baby have to go into anaphylactic shock for them to do something?”

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to hear of Ms Neale’s experience with our Mamia Newborn Sensitive Wipes.

“We would like to reassure her there has been no change to the specification, or the supplier of this product.

“All of our baby and toddler products are rigorously tested before going on sale, but as with all cosmetic products, there is the possibility of an individual intolerance to a particular ingredient.

“We will share Ms Neale’s feedback with our supplier.”

It is not the first time parents have expressed concerns over Aldi wipes.

Last month mum Beccie Saxon, from Liverpool, posted her nine-month-old daughter Gracie’s reaction to the wipes on Facebook.