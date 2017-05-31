Care home staff in Biggleswade thanked for long service

Nine members of staff at Beaumont Park nursing home in Biggleswade have been thanked and recognised for their long service to the home.

The group have accrued a total of 155 years’ service at the home in Shortmead Street, part of the Healthcare Homes Group.

The group’s chief executive officer Gordon Cochrane, along with chief operating officer Helen Gidlow and regional manager George Catanescu, visited on Tuesday, May 23, to present the staff with certificates and gifts.

The staff recognised have served between 12 and 30 years at Beaumont Park, in roles such as care assistant, business manager and domestic assistant. Of particular note is Glenda Russell who has worked at the home for 30 years and is now head housekeeper.

Mr Cochrane said: “It was a real privilege to be able to thank the staff at Beaumont Park, who have demonstrated such dedication and commitment to the home and those that live there.

“All of the residents in our 35 homes depend on the professionalism and care of our staff, who do such a fantastic job every day to make their lives comfortable and enjoyable. We are proud to be served by so many team members who have been with us for at least ten years and I would like to extend my personal thanks to each and every one of them.”

Staff members recognised were:

Glenda Russell, head housekeeper, 30 years

Lesley Sell, care assistant, 24 years

Teresa Isle, domestic assistant, 18 years

Glyn Barker, maintenance worker, 15 years

Bumna Desborough, laundry/domestic assistant, 15 years

Annette Lenton, business manager, 15 years

Nien Dellar, domestic assistant, 13 years

Suchanya (Phil) Green, domestic assistant, 13 years

Sarah Dimmock, domestic assistant, 12 years

Visit www.healthcarehomes.co.uk