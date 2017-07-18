Carers welcome to join new group meeting at St John’s

Carers are being invited to join a group meeting at St John’s Hospice at Moggerhanger, to provide support and advice.

The monthly Carers’ Thursday group has been launched at the Sue Ryder Hospice in partnership with the Carers in Bedfordshire charity.

Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice social worker Charmain Felts came up with the idea for the group.

She said: “I started the Carers’ Thursdays monthly group to provide carers with support as I had noticed it was something we could improve on at Sue Ryder St John’s.

“I was really excited when Carers In Bedfordshire agreed to work with us on this new venture as they have a plethora of services and experiences to share.”

The charity helps family carers and former carers of all ages cope with the emotional and physical stresses arising from their caring.

While the sessions have professionals on hand to offer help and advice, some of the most beneficial support has been provided by former carers who have a wealth of knowledge from their own experiences.

Charmain added: “We are a very informal group. Carers have the option of sitting in a group for an informal chat or speaking to someone one to one.

“We have a games table including jigsaws if people just want to have a quiet break, we have informal speakers on a range of topics and have had people coming in to show and share their crafts.

“Our kitchen staff at St John’s kindly support us by providing delicious homemade cakes which seem to go down very well with our tea and coffee.

“We welcome people who have and haven’t been to Sue Ryder St John’s before, regardless of their circumstances and I am hopeful carers from Cambridgeshire will come along as we are hoping to expand services for them as well.”

For further information on the Carers’ Thursday group call Charmain on 01767 642446 and visit www.sueryder.org/care-centres/hospices/st-johns-hospice for further information about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

To contact Carers in Bedfordshire for support, find out more about their work, or support them in any way, call the charity on 0300 111 1919 or visit www.carersinbeds.org.uk